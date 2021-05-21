7 must-try restaurants in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Walk into Casa Don Alfonso and you’ll know you’re in for something special. The restaurant’s original location, Don Alfonso 1890, is a two Michelin-starred restaurant in southern Italy’s Campania region, and the menu here is traditional Neapolitan cuisine. The baked tiny gnocchi see pillowy potato dumplings in a simple tomato sauce, topped with cheese and served in an adorable copper pot. The pizzas are not to be missed; the margherita was excellent with bubbling fior di latte cheese and a burnished crust from the wood-fire oven. While many items, like the grandma’s ziti with anchovies and cherry tomatoes, are humble dishes with classic flavors, others like the marinated red snapper veils with thin slices of snapper dotted with orange, mint yogurt and pink pepper showcase specialty ingredients. The sfogliatella dessert, made with delicate layers of phyllo dough and piped with cinnamon pastry cream, shows off great pastry skills.