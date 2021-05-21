newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What you need to know about the tardigrade cannon

By Nikita Amir
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re not called “hardy tardis” for no reason. For the last few decades, scientists have been studying tardigrades, rather remarkable tiny microorganisms that seem to withstand all sorts of catastrophic threats. These little creatures have been able to weather everything from extreme temperatures to vacuums to high radiation. Usually found in freshwater, these water bears are only about 100 to 1000 microns in length—one micron is a one-thousandth of a millimeter—making them exceptionally small.

www.popsci.com
Popular Science

Popular Science

11K+
Followers
744
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Moon Rock#Space Science#Space Radiation#Earth Science#Surface Water#Earth Scientists#The University Of Kent#Enceldaus#Outer Space#Microscopic Organisms#Meteorites#Liquid Water#Fragments#Icy Moons#Tidal Waves#Vacuums#Freshwater#Extreme Temperatures#Astrobiology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Unique supernova explosion ‘stretches what’s physically possible’, scientists say

A strange yellow star which exploded into a supernova in a never-before-seen situation “stretches what’s physically possible”, scientists have said.A team at Nasa was monitoring the enigmatic ball of gas for 30 months before it exploded into a supernova. Burning 35 million light years from the Earth, what should have been routine behaviour for this star turned into something unexpected: unlike others, this did not have a layer of hydrogen around it before it exploded, which scientists did not realise was achievable.“We haven’t seen this scenario before,” said Northwestern’s Charles Kilpatrick, who led the study. “If a star explodes without...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Jupiter's ocean moon Europa may have deep-sea volcanoes

The Jupiter moon Europa may be an even more promising abode for life than scientists had thought. A recent study suggests that active volcanoes may lurk on the seabed of the 1,940-mile-wide (3,120 kilometers) Europa, which harbors a huge ocean of salty water beneath its icy shell. Such volcanoes could...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Five Amazing Facts About Black Holes –“One-Way Doors Out of the Universe”

Nobel-Prize laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, for whom NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory was named, described black holes as “the most perfect macroscopic objects there are in the universe: the only elements in their construction are our concepts of space and time.”. Strange Cosmic Paradoxes. These strange cosmic paradoxes, which Princeton quantum physicist...
ScienceEurekAlert

Otago study aids understanding of invisible but mighty particles

Tiny charged electrons and protons which can damage satellites and alter the ozone have revealed some of their mysteries to University of Otago scientists. In a study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, the group looked at charged particles interacting with a type of radio wave called 'EMIC' - a wave generated in Earth's radiation belts (invisible rings of charged particles orbiting the Earth).
AstronomyNPR

The Curious Stardust At The Ocean Floor

Researchers report in the journal Science that they appear to have some clues about the origin of Earth's plutonium - which has been long debated. Correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce explains that traces of rare forms of iron and plutonium have been found in extraterrestrial debris that had sunk to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, hauled up by an oil company, then donated for research. By comparing the iron and the plutonium, scientists found the plutonium was likely forged in a cosmic cataclysm, perhaps a rare kind of supernova, and then rained down on Earth.
AstronomyScience Daily

Deep oceans dissolve the rocky shell of water-ice planets

What is happening deep beneath the surface of ice planets? Is there liquid water, and if so, how does it interact with the planetary rocky "seafloor"? New experiments show that on water-ice planets between the size of our Earth and up to six times this size, water selectively leaches magnesium from typical rock minerals. The conditions with pressures of hundred thousand atmospheres and temperatures above one thousand degrees Celsius were recreated in a lab and mimicked planets similar, but smaller than Neptune and Uranus.
Astronomybaltimoregaylife.com

The artificial light emitted from Proxima B may be detectable with the James Webb Space Telescope

A Harvard and Stanford astronomical team led by Avi Loeb recently investigated the possibility of emitting artificial light from the dark side of Proxima B. Calculates the light curves of the planet and its parent star. Loeb and others argue that NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope can detect artificial light on Proxima B. Proxima b is the most If we look at it from Earth, the nearby exoplanet is 4.2 light years away. Since parent, Proxima Centauri, No matter how relatively small it is, the habitable zone is close to the star, which means that the outer planet is closed by tides, that is, where one side is always facing its parent star. The team says so Daytime side life would be unlikely to arise due to the constant flow of intense radiation from the parent star but this planet Life can harbor the dark side. Through artificial light (eg Lead) Loeb’s team finds that cities lit from this dark side can distinguish these artificial light sources with a powerful telescope like JWST. Discovered in 2016, Proxima b is a rocky exoplanet 1.27 times the size of Earth, orbiting Proxima Centauri in 11.2 days. The planet is located in the Hertz region, which could indicate liquid water on the surface.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover a New Type of Biochemical That Could Be in All Life on Earth

The wonderful mess of molecules that make up living things is so complex, biologists have overlooked an entire class of them – until now. This missed bit of biochemistry is neither rare nor hard to find; it's just no one had thought to look for it before. "This is a stunning discovery of an entirely new class of biomolecules," said Stanford biochemist Carolyn Bertozzi. "It's really a bombshell because the discovery suggests that there are biomolecular pathways in the cell that are completely unknown to us." Biologists have a fairly good grasp of our main molecular building blocks. You've got carbohydrates (like starch),...
AstronomyUniverse Today

The Elements for Life Depend on Both how and Where a Planet Forms

In the past few decades, the number of planets discovered beyond our Solar System has grown into the thousands. At present, 4,389 exoplanets have been confirmed in 3,260 systems, with another 5,941 candidates awaiting confirmation. Thanks to numerous follow-up observations and studies, scientists have learned a great deal about the types of planets that exist in our Universe, how planets form, and how they evolve.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

New study turns our understanding of ice upside down

As water freezes into ice, free-wheeling water molecules suddenly stop moving and begin forming ice crystals with their neighbors — but ironically, they need a bit of heat to do so, scientists recently discovered. Yes, you read that right: You actually need some extra heat to freeze water into ice....
Sciencewatchers.news

Electromagnetic anomalies occurring before large earthquakes

A new study published in Earth, Planets and Space sheds new light on the electromagnetic anomalies occurring before large earthquakes. The research supports the hypothesis that fault rupture progresses just before an earthquake, and the invading gas is charged and forms a large current, causing various electromagnetic anomalies. It has...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Even If It’s A Lightsail, Oumuamua Isn’t Practical, Say Researchers

Since becoming the first bonafide object to be identified as arriving from outside our solar system, Oumuamua discovered in October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS1 survey in Hawaii, has mostly been at the center of an ongoing debate about whether it’s some weird space rock or an interstellar alien probe. Numerous refereed journal papers have devoted much effort in debunking the idea that it’s some alien space probe that just happened to pass through our inner solar system.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Ethanolamine, the molecule that came from space and formed our cells

An international and multidisciplinary scientific team led by Victor M. Rivilla, researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA), has detected in space ethanolamine. It is a molecule that contains four fundamental chemical elements for life: oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. Ethanolamine...
AstronomyPhys.org

Experiments validate the possibility of helium rain inside Jupiter and Saturn

Nearly 40 years ago, scientists first predicted the existence of helium rain inside planets composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, such as Jupiter and Saturn. However, achieving the experimental conditions necessary to validate this hypothesis hasn't been possible—until now. In a paper published today by Nature, scientists reveal experimental evidence...
ScienceThe Next Web

This quantum paradox will make you question reality

If you don’t finish reading this article it may never be written. If that’s not incentive to abandon a boring news piece, we’re not sure what is. A team of researchers from Australia recently published a new take on Wigner’s Friend that’s pretty mind-blowing. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic: this might be the most exciting quantum physics theory since Schrodinger’s Cat.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Why we need to colonize Mars as soon as possible

Exploring other worlds and moving humans onto the Moon and Mars may seem foolish in light of the significant challenges we face as a species. On the surface, it might seem superfluous to bring humans to the Moon and start living on Mars, while hunger, disease, and poverty affect billions of people worldwide.