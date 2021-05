EBay Inc. said late Monday it has named Steve Priest its new chief financial officer, starting on June 21. Priest is currently JetBlue Airways Corp.'s as the airline's CFO, and also spent nearly 20 years at British Airways. EBay said interim CFO Andy Cring will continue in his role until Priest joins next month, and assist with the transition. Shares of eBay rose 0.2% in the extended session, while shares of JetBlue fell 0.1%. JetBlue said that its head of treasury and investor relations Ursula Hurley will be acting CFO once Priest departs in mid-June.