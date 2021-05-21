newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2's Vault Of Glass Raid Brings Back Vex Mythoclast, One Of Destiny 1's Best Guns

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement that Bungie was bringing back Destiny's first raid, the Vault of Glass, in Destiny 2 immediately brought to mind another throwback from the game's past: Vex Mythoclast. The Destiny 1 gun was accessible through the Vault in its original form, and was one of the coolest weapons in that game. There's good news coming with the reopening of the Vault when it launches on May 22: Vex Mythoclast is coming with it.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Bungie#Machine Guns#On Guns#Launches#Praedyth#Vision Of Confluence#Corrective Measure#Weapons#Killing Enemies#Puzzles#Primary Ammo#Random Drops#Clues#The Game#Divinity#Headshots#Straight Laser Bursts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer Launches Today, Here's What's New

Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer kicked off today, adding a whole bunch of new content for players to experience. As with previous seasons, there's a event, new gear, and a new storyline to follow as the season progresses. The initial launch today was a bit rocky, but Bungie appears to have fixed the issues that were plaguing the game earlier in the day.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Players do the math on Destiny 2's new transmog system and the grind is even worse than expected

To understate things substantially, Destiny 2 players did not react entirely well when Bungie unveiled the new transmog system—"armor synthesis" in the game's lingo—last month. As described, it appeared incredibly confusing and grind-heavy, and seemed designed primarily to funnel players to the Eververse Store, where they could avoid all the grind and guffola by simply spending money.
Video GamesGamespot

[Update: It's Back] Destiny 2 Down For Emergency Maintenance After Errors Stall The Season Of The Splicer

Update 2: Destiny 2 seems to be back online at this point, with its Honeydew error issues fixed. We've been able to log in and reach destinations on both PlayStation 4 and PC. Players may still have to wait in login queues to get into the game, as it seems a lot of Guardians are jumping in to try the Season of the Splicer's new content. But errors seem to be largely resolved, at least so far.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2’s newest Exotic is setting an interesting precedent

Bungie added its first real Stasis weapon with Tuesday’s Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer update. After the Beyond Light expansion added the game’s first Darkness element, Stasis, the new Cryosthesia 77K is the first sidearm and non-Power weapon to deal ice damage. Being the first of anything this far into Destiny 2 life is already interesting, but Cryosthesia 77K fits into the Kinetic weapon slot, something weapons with elemental affinities haven’t done since the original Destiny.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Destiny 2's New Exotic Armors Are Fantastic, And One Has A Secret

Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer launched on Tuesday, but the past day was the first time anyone had the chance to farm legendary lost sectors for the three new exotic boots the season has added to the game. And early testing seems to be showing that all are extremely powerful in very different ways, and potentially game-changing. And one in particular has a secret that Destiny 2 embedded within its abilities that players have uncovered already.
Video GamesPolygon

Here’s what the iconic Vault of Glass weapons look like in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is here, and it’s resurrecting the series’ original raid: The Vault of Glass. The Vault of Glass raid originally debuted in 2014 and will come with all of the mechanics folks remember from the original, plus some minor quality of life improvements. But most importantly, the Vault of Glass will add most of its original arsenal to Destiny 2, including fan-favorite weapons like Fatebringer and Vision of Confluence.