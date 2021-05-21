Destiny 2's Vault Of Glass Raid Brings Back Vex Mythoclast, One Of Destiny 1's Best Guns

Update 2: Destiny 2 seems to be back online at this point, with its Honeydew error issues fixed. We've been able to log in and reach destinations on both PlayStation 4 and PC. Players may still have to wait in login queues to get into the game, as it seems a lot of Guardians are jumping in to try the Season of the Splicer's new content. But errors seem to be largely resolved, at least so far.