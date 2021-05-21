Destiny 2's Vault Of Glass Raid Brings Back Vex Mythoclast, One Of Destiny 1's Best Guns
The announcement that Bungie was bringing back Destiny's first raid, the Vault of Glass, in Destiny 2 immediately brought to mind another throwback from the game's past: Vex Mythoclast. The Destiny 1 gun was accessible through the Vault in its original form, and was one of the coolest weapons in that game. There's good news coming with the reopening of the Vault when it launches on May 22: Vex Mythoclast is coming with it.www.gamespot.com