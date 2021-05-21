In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (May 17-21)
President Joe Biden gave a speech at Ford and the auto company unveiled its first electric pickup truck. While Biden spoke at Ford Motor Co.’s electric vehicle plant in Dearborn on May 18, crowds gathered nearby to protest the president’s support of Israel. Freep shared live updates of the president’s visit on its website. The following day, the auto company unveiled the F-150 Lightning. Arriving next spring, the truck starts at less than 40,000 and has enough energy to power an entire home.www.hourdetroit.com