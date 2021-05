Not going to lie, Batwoman‘s “I’ll Give You a Clue” was kind of a dud. It had the makings of greatness, especially because I relish the fact that we have women of color having scenes together that have nothing to do with a romantic love interest. Ryan, Mary, and Sophie were there to kick ass and save the day. And they did both of those. But somehow this episode still ended up being flat from start to end. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t learn anything from “I’ll Give You a Clue.” Here are 5 things we learned from this episode of Batwoman!