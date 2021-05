Sure, you could follow 1,000 influencers to get all the latest and greatest makeup inspiration — or you could just keep up with Tracee Ellis Ross. The actor and all-around multi-hyphenate consistently shares the coolest beauty ideas on her Instagram, and this latest look, posted on May 10, is no exception to that rule. In the post, Tracee Ellis Ross wears blue makeup that matches her all-blue outfit, just in case you were wondering what to wear the next time you suit up in a monochromatic ensemble.