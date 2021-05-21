newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Rumors That She and Travis Scott are In an Open Relationship

By Carolyn Twersky
seventeen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner is setting the record straight about her relationship with Travis Scott. The beauty mogul took to Twitter on Friday to call out reports that said she and Travis are in an open relationship. "You guys really just make up anything," Kylie wrote, Tweeting a picture of a headline...

