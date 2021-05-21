newsbreak-logo
'Stop Gaslighting That Woman!': Prince William Gets Called Out For Saying Princess Diana's 1995 Interview Led To His Parents' Divorce

By The Royal Observer Staff
theroyalobserver.com
 4 days ago

Prince William was called out for saying Princess Diana's 1995 interview led to his parents' divorce on Thursday, May 20 — the same day a report found that Martin Bashir used "deceitful methods" to gain access to the princess. Article continues below advertisement. "It is my view that the deceitful...

www.theroyalobserver.com
