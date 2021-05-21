newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

VIDEO: Comets Near And Far Found To Have The Same Atmospheric Heavy Metals

By Joe Golder
zenger.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have discovered heavy metal vapors made up of iron and nickel in comets in our solar system and even further afield in interstellar space, meaning that objects in both may have more in common than previously thought. The findings are the result of two studies: one by a Belgian...

#Comets#Atmospheric#Heavy Metals#Interstellar Space#Earth Asteroids#Near Earth Objects#Earth Scientists#Belgian#Polish#Manfroid#The Star Institute#The University Of Li Ge#Ultraviolet#2i Borisov#Heavy Metal Atoms#Solid Metals#Heavy Metal Vapors#Cometary Atmospheres#Cosmic Objects#Astronomers
