newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gov. Cooper issues Executive Order to restart requirements for unemployment

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announced on Friday that Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order directing the Department of Commerce to encourage people to transition back into employment. Officials say that Executive Order 216 will require all existing claimants of unemployment benefits to fulfill work search requirements starting on...

www.foxcarolina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Federal Employment#Employment Law#Federal Jobs#Federal Law#Raleigh#Fox Carolina#Ncworks Gov#North Carolinians#A Ncworks Career Center#Governor Cooper#Work Search Requirements#Employers#Jobless Workers#State Law#Workforce Training#Claimants#Jobseekers#Guidelines#Job Search Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Gov. Kemp signs executive order banning vaccine passport requirements in Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting state agencies, state service providers, and state properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports. The order also forbids vaccine passports as a condition for entering Georgia and prohibits state agencies from treating unvaccinated employees differently from those who have received...
Economyworkerscompensation.com

Consequences in Employment

Recently, this post focused on Decriminalizing Marijuana (May 2021). Pot is not a new topic on these pages, see Mischaracterizing Pot Again (February 2020), which contains links to various marinjauna posts dating back to 2015. But, the recent focus was upon the insistence of some that pot is "legal," and the potential downside that may pose for the unwary and uninformed.
Economythecentersquare.com

Unemployment Insurance Agency eyes July 12 in-person reopening

(The Center Square) – When COVID-19 hit Michigan and more than 1 million people lost their jobs, Unemployment Insurance Agency traffic increased by a multiple of 25. After a 15-month closure and record claims, Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson told lawmakers she is aiming to reopen unemployment offices by July 12. The agency has processed 5.1 million non-unique unemployment claims since March 2020, paying out more than $34 billion.
Politicsbusinesstodaync.com

Gov. Cooper reinstates job search requirements

May 24. Gov. Cooper has reinstated work search requirements for anyone seeking unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6. Existing claimants will be required to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov. Under the Order:. —Claimants must make contact with at least three different...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts signs executive order suspending COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. - The pandemic is over, at least from the standpoint of the Nebraska state government. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced during his latest, and last, COVID-19 press conference that he had signed an executive order that had suspended previous executive orders made during the pandemic. The governor also said...
Politicsnews4sanantonio.com

Florida to withdraw from federal pandemic unemployment benefit program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program effective June 26. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced the decision Monday to withdraw from the program that provides a supplemental $300 weekly FPUC payment for those unemployed. It also comes as business...
EconomyFirst Coast News

Extra $300 federal unemployment benefits will end June 26 for Floridians

The additional $300 in federal funding Floridians have been able to collect for unemployment during the pandemic is coming to an end. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday it will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on June 26. DEO says the driving force behind...
PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

23 States Cutting Off Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Early

Florida is the 23rd state to announce that it is ending the $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits provided by the federal government. The payments will end on June 26, about 10 weeks before the program is set to expire at the federal level, the state said Monday. All...
Economytownsquaredelaware.com

Carney ties jobless benefits to seeking a job, starting June 12

Gov. John Carney has told the Delaware Department of Labor to reinstitute a policy that requires those on unemployment to seek a job to continue getting unemployment benefits. That requirement was abandoned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carney spokesman Jon Starkey said Tuesday that the governor has asked the department to...
Politicsnc.gov

Governor Cooper Issues Executive Order to Help North Carolinians Return to Work

Governor Roy Cooper today issued an Executive Order directing the Department of Commerce to encourage and help people who are receiving unemployment benefits transition back into employment. “Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges...
Economymy40.tv

Cooper reinstates work search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, May 21, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that adds requirements for those seeking unemployment benefits from the state. Approximately 245,000 North Carolinians are currently receiving unemployment benefit payments each week. Under Executive Order 216, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
EconomyStandard-Speaker

New unemployment system coming in June

The state’s unemployment compensation program and its extension for the pandemic and extended benefits will transition to a new system June 8, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced. The department has taken steps to minimize the amount of time the unemployment compensation system will be...
Economycbs19news

VEC directed to address issues in unemployment insurance claims process

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Employment Commission has been directed to invest millions to expand its ability to process complicated unemployment insurance claims. Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Directive 16, which requires the agency to add 300 new adjudication staffers, make technology upgrades, and complete a modernization of...