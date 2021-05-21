newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County officials outline plans to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day

By Rachel Ravina
Norristown Times Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has a full slate of events scheduled to honor the area’s fallen heroes this Memorial Day. “It’s a very somber holiday, and we want you to have a peaceful, and reflectful Memorial Day, and recognize that for a lot of us veterans, we’re remembering our fallen comrades, and just keep that in mind, and be kind to each other like you would any other day,” said Dennis Miller, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Veteran Affairs.

www.timesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Norristown, PA
Society
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Conshohocken, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Norristown, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Memorial Service#Thank You Veterans#War Veterans#U S Army#Vfw Post 1074#Medianews Group#Memorial Day Honors#Fallen Veterans#Veteran Gravesites#Service Members#Ceremonies#Heroes#Downtown Norristown#Gratitude#Public Health#Commander#Placing Flags#Spouses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Hampton, VADaily Review & Sunday Review

Hampton announces new police chief

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hampton is getting a new police chief who brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement. News outlets report that the city announced Monday that Mark Talbot, the police chief in Norristown, Pennsylvania, will assume command in July. Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Ferguson has been serving as interim chief since Terry Sult retired in April.
Norristown, PANorristown Times Herald

"Battle of the Badges" makes a return to Norristown

NORRISTOWN — The friendly and essential competition continues for the fourth year in a row. The Montgomery County Commissioners have once again given their blessing to the annual American Red Cross “Battle of the Badges” blood drive to see who will recruit the most community blood donors. As always, participants...
Lansdale, PAMontgomery News

First responders participate in Lansdale SEPTA train crash simulation

LANSDALE — What would happen if a vehicle crashed into a train -- in downtown Lansdale?. Numerous Montgomery County first responders literally got a "crash" course Sunday as part of a training exercise staged by SEPTA and area municipalities. “It represents something we have to be prepared for,” said RJ...
Montgomery County, PAMain Line Media News

Montgomery County shows signs of suppressing spread of the coronavirus

HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive week, Montgomery County and six neighboring counties in Southeast Pennsylvania recorded decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates and several met the preferred threshold indicating suppression of the virus, according to the latest week-to-week data compiled by state health officials. Montgomery County recorded a coronavirus positivity...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Montgomery County, PAMontgomery News

Montgomery County outlines housing affordability vision

NORRISTOWN — A report examining a vision for housing affordability in Montgomery County has been released. The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners as well as other department heads outlined the initiative during a recent commissioners' meeting. “The Homes for All report outlines how affordable housing is foundational to ensuring the...
Montgomery County, PAmorethanthecurve.com

Whitemarsh officially cancels 4th of July parade

During its May 6th meeting, the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors accepted the recommendation from the township’s 4th of July parade executive committee to not hold the parade this year. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on this recommendation on May 2nd. Whitemarsh Township will not hold its annual 4th of July parade this...
Montgomery County, PAMercury

COVID vaccine provider adds community outreach team

UPPER MERION — A Montgomery County company that offers drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations continues to evolve — taking its vaccinations to those that need them. 15toKnow began operations in October 2020 to respond to the need for rapid COVID-19 testing — providing patients with results within 15 minutes at...
Montgomery County, PANorristown Times Herald

Montgomery County sees downturn in new coronavirus cases

NORRISTOWN — As the 62nd week of the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery County came to a close on Friday, health officials reported 57 additional residents tested positive for the virus, the seventh consecutive day the number of daily new cases fell below 100. The 57 daily new positive COVID-19 cases...
Norristown, PAMontgomery News

'It's inspiring': Black Lives Matter mural painted on Norristown street

NORRISTOWN — The pavement of a street in downtown Norristown will never be the same after a mural was painted with a strong message: Black Lives Matter. “We hope it starts here, and goes into households because there’s a lot of uncomfortable conversations that we need to have, and what a great opportunity for that to start here,” said artist Drew Montemayor, a Conshohocken native who now lives in Philadelphia.
Norristown, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Wisler Pearlstine marks 75 years with new Wisler Pearlstine Charitable Fund

The Wisler Pearlstine firm was founded on April 2, 1945, just as World War II was ending. Paul Wisler, Raymond Pearlstine, Leonard Talone, Morris Gerber, and four legal assistants opened a law practice in Norristown, Montgomery County. Seventy-five years later, the firm now employs 39 attorneys and nearly 30 office...