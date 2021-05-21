newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield police launch investigation into head-on vehicular collision

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n14MC_0a7NFLs800
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(FAIRFIELD, Conn.) Police are investigating after a head-on motor vehicle accident occurred in Fairfield Thursday evening.

Fairfield police were notified at 5:13 p.m. of a crash at the intersection of Stillson and Fairfield Woods roads.

Police said a gray 2019 Ford Escape was traveling east on Stillson Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Fairfield Woods Road.

An oncoming red 2016 Mazda CX5 was making a left turn from Fairfield Woods Road onto Stillson Road when it collided head-on with the Ford Escape.

After the collision, the Ford swung clockwise and was re-directed north, coming to a stop in the front yard of a Fairfield Woods Road home and crushing the mailbox and post.

The Mazda simultaneously spun counterclockwise and came to a rest in the eastbound lane of Fairfield Woods Road.

Police said the front ends of both cars were ripped away, creating a massive debris field.

The male driver of the Mazda sustained abdominal injuries, bruising and abrasions as a result of the crash. He was treated at the scene and then went to Bridgeport Hospital for further treatment.

The male driver of the Ford was also treated on the scene. Police said the driver may have been experiencing an unknown medical condition that could have contributed to the collision.

The Ford driver and passenger, who suffered a head laceration, were both taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
719
Followers
318
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield, CT
Traffic
Fairfield, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police Cars#Passenger Cars#Ford Escape#Conn#Woods#Bridgeport Hospital#Medical Center#Fairfield Police#Fairfield Woods Roads#Crash#Stillson Road#Saint Vincent#Home#Scott Olson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Mazda
Related
Stratford, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Man charged after threatening Stratford muffler shop employees with knife

(Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A man was charged after brandishing a knife at a Stratford muffler shop, according to the Connecticut Post. Joshua Jones was charged with second-degree robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police, breach of peace and threatening. He also has more than 20 prior criminal convictions in three different states.
Bridgeport, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Train station and building evacuated in Bridgeport due to bomb threats

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) (BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) Police are investigating a pair of bomb threats called in on Wednesday morning, according to News 8. Bridgeport Train Station was evacuated around 9:50 a.m. after a man called and said a bomb would go off at the station in 10 minutes. The MTA, Bridgeport police and Bridgeport fire department are all investigating to assess the validity of the threat.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Medical examiner: Norwalk couple died from murder-suicide

(Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images) (NORWALK, Conn.) Connecticut authorities confirmed that a Norwalk couple died in a murder-suicide from gunshot wounds this past Sunday. Police responded to an emergency call at approximately 3:58 p.m. in the area of Chatham Drive regarding gunshots fired. At the scene, tactical units found the bodies of 56-year-old Rajneesh Misra and his wife, 55-year-old Divya Misra.
dailyvoice.com

ID Released For Stamford Man Found Shot Dead In After-Hours Club

Police have released the identities of two men found shot dead in the basement of an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County. The men, 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes, of Bloomfield, in Hartford County, and Fairfield County resident Norman Charles Peters, age 40, of Stamford, were found around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16, in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Body Found In Stairwell At High School In Fairfield County

The body of a man was found inside a stairwell at a Fairfield County high school. The man was found on Sunday, May 16 when a person called the Bridgeport Police Department to report they had "come across" a body in the outside stairwell of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.
Bridgeport, CTMiddletown Press

Guns discovered in Fairfield home of mobster's grandson

BRIDGEPORT — The grandson of a New York mobster was arrested after police said they found numerous guns with silencers hidden in his former Fairfield home. Michael Mallay, 43, was charged with numerous counts of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon and possession of a silencer.
Bridgeport, CTdailyvoice.com

Shots Fired During Bridgeport Little League Game Sparks Outrage

This story has been updated. State and local government officials are working to stem the number of shootings taking place in Fairfield County after shots were fired during a Little League game. The incident took place Saturday, May 15, during an East End game at Newfield Park in Bridgeport, said...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

Man, 24, Charged with Arson

Police on Saturday morning arrested a 24-year-old Fairfield man in connection with a fire in a bathroom at one of the Millport Apartments. At about 9:24 a.m. on May 15, New Canaan Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 35 Millport Ave. Unit #226 on a report of the fire, officials said.