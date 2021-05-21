Fairfield police launch investigation into head-on vehicular collision

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(FAIRFIELD, Conn.) Police are investigating after a head-on motor vehicle accident occurred in Fairfield Thursday evening.

Fairfield police were notified at 5:13 p.m. of a crash at the intersection of Stillson and Fairfield Woods roads.

Police said a gray 2019 Ford Escape was traveling east on Stillson Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Fairfield Woods Road.

An oncoming red 2016 Mazda CX5 was making a left turn from Fairfield Woods Road onto Stillson Road when it collided head-on with the Ford Escape.

After the collision, the Ford swung clockwise and was re-directed north, coming to a stop in the front yard of a Fairfield Woods Road home and crushing the mailbox and post.

The Mazda simultaneously spun counterclockwise and came to a rest in the eastbound lane of Fairfield Woods Road.

Police said the front ends of both cars were ripped away, creating a massive debris field.

The male driver of the Mazda sustained abdominal injuries, bruising and abrasions as a result of the crash. He was treated at the scene and then went to Bridgeport Hospital for further treatment.

The male driver of the Ford was also treated on the scene. Police said the driver may have been experiencing an unknown medical condition that could have contributed to the collision.

The Ford driver and passenger, who suffered a head laceration, were both taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.