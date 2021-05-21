newsbreak-logo
APD Officer injured, ATV riders arrested after 2 county chase

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering from a broken wrist and two ATV riders are under arrest after a two county chase Wednesday night.

Atlanta police say Zone 6 officers were patrolling the area around McDonough Blvd. when they came across a group of ATV and dirt bike riders. When those officers approached them, they said a dirt bike rider trying to do a stunt, crashed into a nearby car and fell on the ground.

At that point, police say a group of the riders moved towards them and as one of the officers tried to stop a rider, they got tangled up and the officer broke his wrist. That officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say shortly after the riders left the scene, they came back and started taunting the officers. That’s when APD’s Air Unit and Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit were called out to help. Their arrival chased the riders away.

The Air Unit was able to follow them and tracked one of the dirt bike suspects into Clayton County. Atlanta police were able to arrest the rider on Riverdale Road.

Atlanta police arrested Edward Miller, 21, of Atlanta, and Leonides Mercado, 20, of Norcross. Police say the charges against both men are still pending.

