Alain Kirili (1946–2021)

Alain Barrat is a statistical physicist, CNRS research director at the Centre de Physique Théorique (CPT) in Marseilles, of which he is deputy director. After a PhD in theoretical physics obtained in 1996 in Paris, he spent two years as a postdoc at the Abdus Salam ICTP in Trieste, Italy. He entered the National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) of France with a permanent position as junior researcher in 1998 and worked 10 years at the Laboratoire de Physique Théorique at the University of Paris-Sud before moving to the CPT. He has held a joint research scientist position at the Institute for Scientific Interchange in Turin, Italy from 2006 to 2019 and he is currently Specially Appointed Professor at the Tokyo Tech World Research Hub Initiative (Tokyo, Japan). He has been vice-president of the Complex Systems Society from 2014 to 2020. He is currently board member of the NetSci Society and Divisional Associate Editor of Physical Review Letters.