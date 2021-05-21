Jordan Henderson: “Captain of Captains”
When Jordan Henderson officially inherited the captain’s armband from Steven Gerrard, everyone knew he would have big shoes to fill. Gerrard was a Scouse-born Red with Liverpool FC in his DNA. He was a big game player who sparked the Miracle of Istanbul. He dragged Liverpool teams much further than they had any business going multiple times throughout his career, and he left behind a legacy of excellence that earned him the moniker “Captain Fantastic.”liverpooloffside.sbnation.com