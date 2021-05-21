newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Calling All Graphic Designers: We Want To Share Your Art With The World

By Alison Ives
Brit + Co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose with a creative eye know firsthand that inspiration is all around us. Whether you're energized by the earth tones of nature, a color-filled walk through a local farmer's market, or even by a quick scroll through Instagram, you never know what might spark a new creative project. In the...

www.brit.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Competition#Graphic Designers#Design Inspiration#Digital Art#Print Design#Brit Co And Bounty#Jpg#Gif#Svg#Psd#Tiff#P G Bounty#Qs#Design Submissions#Collection#Creator#Feature#Color#Nature#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Instagram
Related
Jobscoroflot.com

Graphic Designer @ Fun Ecom Co | Great People & Flexible Hours

- Do you enjoy making original designs and seeing them come to life as finished products?. - Do you like working in an environment where you and your skills are appreciated and valued?. - Do you thrive in a high-stress environment filled with political infighting, bureaucracy, and corporate nonsense?. If...
DesignFast Company

Designers, want to change the world? Read this first

Mehera O’Brien is a design director working at the intersection of product/ service design, business strategy, technology, and social impact. She has lived in Europe and Africa and served as a creative director for AKQA, Method, and Dalberg Design. She is currently based in NYC as head of creative at argodesign working with clients including Acumen, Linked Learning Alliance, Fox Factory, and AT&T. She spoke to Doreen Lorenzo for Designing Women, a series of interviews with brilliant women in the design industry.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Artful Doodle Graphic Footwear

Keith Haring and Converse work in collaboration once again as the duo launch an expansive capsule of footwear designs. The artful range of goods is visually aligned with the artist's work, spotlighting signature silhouettes. This includes the Chuck 70s, the Pro Leather, the Run Star Hike, and the Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker models.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Graphic Design Movie Premiere

On Monday, May 10 the Graphic Design class showcased their PSA videos in a movie premiere. The classroom was decorated with the movie posters that the groups created to advertise their videos and the movies were presented on the large tv. The students planned, acted, and edited their videos for the majority of the fourth quarter. The PSA videos covered several topics like bullying, social media, speeding, pollution and drunk driving. These videos intend to warn and educate those who watch and try to help them not make the same mistakes as those in the videos. Leading into the classroom was a 15-foot red carpet and inside students were provided with popcorn and beverages. After watching all of the movies, groups were given awards for their videos. When asked about the event graphic design teacher April Doyle stated “The first year we began learning Premiere Pro, I decided it would be fun to showcase the videos like an Oscar Night since none of the teams had seen each other’s videos. I added a movie poster design as part of the project to help “market” the upcoming attractions. Then, to make it more fun, we invite outside guests, have popcorn and awards. It’s a great way to end the year.” This event was also a reward to the class to celebrate all that they had learned and finishing the year of graphic design.
Designfashionweekdaily.com

Up Close and Personal with Turkish Art Director & Graphic Designer Aksel Ceylan

For ages, those with an affinity for art, design and creativity have tirelessly pursued careers in the creative world of as aspiring art directors and designers. And while this continues to remain a popular career endeavor, only few ever prevail to success. Though for Turkish art director & graphic designer Aksel Ceylan, his path to becoming globally recognized for his work wasn’t exactly something he chose. Instead, at a young age, the artist felt that creativity is a passion that somehow manifested within him, causing him to find his way and turn into his career.
Visual ArtPosted by
POPSUGAR

Artist and Activist Meg Wants to Change the World With Their Art — and They're Succeeding

Drawing was a creative outlet for artist and activist Meg, popularly known as @megemikoart on Instagram and @megemiko TikTok, throughout most of their youth. As they got older, they wanted to continue to creatively express themselves while also sharing their journey to becoming their most authentic self, which then led them to post a YouTube video about their experience on low-dose testosterone. "I knew how badly I needed and wanted to see someone like me when I was growing up and because I never had that, I wanted to be that person for others," they told POPSUGAR.
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

Graphic design seniors showcase their work

On Friday May 7, KSC held a BFA Graphic Design Showcase which went “better than I could’ve asked for,” according to KSC junior and graphic design major Melissa Brochu. Each student presented different items they thought best represented the work they have put into their portfolios.. Brochu found herself “really proud of the exhibition.” Brochu created, “A screw post book by hand” as well as “a portfolio of images and the process of my designs. I created a personal identity with a logo, business card, resume etc. I made stickers, buttons, and even had branded candy. My themes were bright colors and dots, and they were all over my table.”
LifestylePosted by
Creative Bloq

Communitea presents 55 awesome graphic design prints about tea

Where can you find 55 prints by 55 brilliant artists, all on theme of tea? Why, at The Communitea Shop, of course. This delightful new initiative is raising funds for London Chinese Community Centre (LCCC) whilst countering the issue of anti-Asian hate. In partnership with Roomfifty, Communitea is offering tea-inspired...
Designshillingtoneducation.com

11 Reasons Why Graphic Designers Love Teaching at Shillington

Teachers are the ones who inspire, encourage and bring out the best in ourselves even when confidence is low. At Shillington, our teachers do all that and more. All practising graphic designers — they bring with them diverse and rich industry experience to shape the creatives of the future. Design education has never been more relevant, and the brilliant minds we have on board at Shillington love to share their knowledge.
Visual ArtA Beautiful Mess

How to Turn Your Child’s Drawing Into a Graphic Art Poster

One day not too long ago, my 5-year-old daughter ran up to me with a drawing in hand. This is a common occurrence, as every mom knows. Still, every once in a while there’s a drawing that just melts your heart. When my daughter told me that the two people in the drawing were her and I, flying through the sky, I lost it a little. I knew this was a KEEPER. I told her I was going to frame it because I loved it so much. It was just a pen drawing, so I decided to attempt making it into some kind of graphic art. I thought it would be the perfect sentimental art to display above our Montessori toy shelf.
Visual Artfuncheap.com

We All Go in Together: Virtual Art Show + Handmade Zine

WE ALL GO IN TOGETHER is a virtual art event unlike any other!. WE ALL GO IN TOGETHER will foster connectedness and showcase artwork by Kat Culture, K Sea Ya, and Ryan Elisabeth Reid. Tickets available that include a zine we will mail you featuring art from the event. WE...
Atlanta, GAbirminghamnews.net

ClassWorx Wants to Share Your Story through Zoom

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) is a community of people offering events through Zoom. ClassWorx is the place for people to post their schedule of their Zoom events. With so many people now offering events, classes, seminars etc. through Zoom, ClassWorx decided to offer businesses and individuals the opportunity to share their story through a Zoom event scheduled on Classworx.com.
Museumsarchitizer.com

Cloud Art Museum // Challenge Design

01 Project Description/A Riverside Cloud in Qingzhen/In Qingzhen, Guizhou, a pure white “cloud” is floating by the meandering Laoma River, looming through the lush stands of green trees. It is the Cloud Art Museum in Qingzhen Wetland Park. Entering the museum that goes perfectly well with the surroundings, visitors may find that the view varies along the way.
Entertainmentcreativeboom.com

How to learn graphic design online, wherever you are

Shillington, one of our favourite providers of a short and intensive design course, took the leap last year to launch its first-ever online offering. And this means that, going forward, their excellent courses have become more accessible than ever. Now, anyone around the world can get trained online with the original graphic design bootcamp.
EntertainmentDezeen

Graphic designer Ken Garland dies aged 92

Ken Garland, the graphic designer best known for redesigning CND's peace symbol, has passed away at the age of 92. The news of the British designer's death was reported on Twitter. "Sad news," tweeted Adrian Shaughnessy, who is the author of a book about Garland's work, Structure and Substance. "Ken...
MoviesDisney Blogs

Enter the World of Portorosso with a Deep Dive on the Art and Character Designs in Luca!

Say “ciao” to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer! Luca is the latest tale from Pixar headed to Disney+ this summer, and it’s sure to become another instant classic. Luca tells the story of two young sea monsters, Luca and Alberto, who form a close friendship and spend an exciting and adventurous summer together when they decide to abandon ocean life for a taste of the human world, in the nearby Italian town of Portorosso.
Beauty & FashionWorld Inside Pictures

8 Resume Writing Tips for Your Fashion Career

When you have to compose a resume for your fashion business, it is crucial to make it stand out even if you are going to certain style extremes, which is acceptable if one considers that you follow a certain trend and the factors that reflect your creative vision. While your resume must show all the necessary information and the contact details, doing it for your fashion must be a bit different style-wise because otherwise, it will turn into a dry list of facts that talk about your fashion shows and education. The trick is to keep people interested and inspired as they encounter your personality.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Contemporary Digital Art Galleries

Contemporary art gallery Fābula presents over 100 distinctive collectibles. Rattlesnake Group has designed and developed a mystical and bizarre website that reflects the style and philosophy of the art space. While floating elements create an unusual feeling and user experience, the user interface is still intuitive and simple to navigate.
ElectronicsWallpaper*

Syng is rethinking the art of speaker design

Syng was started by Christopher Stringer, a product designer with over 20 years of experience at Apple, where he worked various iterations of the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch. His co-founder, Damon Way, founded skatewear specialists DC Shoes and was also a partner at accessories specialist Incase. As Syng’s Chief Brand Officer, he’ll put his extensive experience with artist collaborations to use, while Stringer’s role as CEO and Chief Design Officer gives the new company a solid grounding in design-driven products, starting with the Cell Alpha Speaker. As well as the solidity of the components and enclosure, the Cell Alpha incorporates Syng’s ‘Triphonic’ sound, a way of mapping space to help shape the sound, with the ‘Triphone’ three-horned sound project at the centre of the object shaped using 3D printing.
InternetNewsTimes

Want to Create Your Own NFT? Learn to Sell Your Art Digitally.

The world changes rapidly these days and the past few years have seen extraordinary uses of the blockchain. No longer just for cryptocurrency, blockchain is powering supply networks and has led to the innovation of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger...