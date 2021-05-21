Calling All Graphic Designers: We Want To Share Your Art With The World

Syng was started by Christopher Stringer, a product designer with over 20 years of experience at Apple, where he worked various iterations of the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch. His co-founder, Damon Way, founded skatewear specialists DC Shoes and was also a partner at accessories specialist Incase. As Syng’s Chief Brand Officer, he’ll put his extensive experience with artist collaborations to use, while Stringer’s role as CEO and Chief Design Officer gives the new company a solid grounding in design-driven products, starting with the Cell Alpha Speaker. As well as the solidity of the components and enclosure, the Cell Alpha incorporates Syng’s ‘Triphonic’ sound, a way of mapping space to help shape the sound, with the ‘Triphone’ three-horned sound project at the centre of the object shaped using 3D printing.