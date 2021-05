Thanks to a record year of fundraising, 23 organizations and 27 programs stretching across Routt County will receive good news this week from Routt County United Way. “We funded every single request we received this year, which is unusual,” Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak said. “Usually there’s something that does not quite fit, but this year we funded everything and we almost funded everything 100% because we had so much money.”