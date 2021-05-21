newsbreak-logo
Hui No‘eau Art Installation on Maui Honors Lives Lost to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHui No’eau Visual Arts Center presents Rose River Memorial, an art installation in collaboration with Artist Marcos Lutyens and the Rose River Memorial project honoring the lives lost to COVID-19 in the State of Hawai‘i. The outdoor installation is on display through Sept. 4, 2021 at the Hui No‘eau’s Makawao campus.

