Is An Electric Car for You? Here Are 5 Things to Think About

There is nothing quite as annoying as getting in your car and turning the key — or pressing the ‘start’ button — just to discover your vehicle has a dead battery. For the average driver, jumping a car battery is no big deal, and even if you aren’t sure how to do it or have the tools, there’s usually someone nearby who is willing to help. But, when it comes to owning and repairing an electric car, owners may be a bit timider with doing something even as simple as changing our jumpstarting the car battery. So, can you jump-start an electric car’s dead battery?