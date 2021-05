Trainers are trying to figure out the absolute best moveset for Altaria in Pokemon GO. Trainers who evolved their Swablu into Altaria during or immediately following the May Community Day event will have guaranteed Moonblast as their charged move. Some, however, have other plans for their Pokemon. Altaria is one of the most difficult Pokemon to obtain thanks to its massive candy threshold. It makes sense that trainers would want to get the most out of a Pokemon that requires such a high level of effort to evolve.