UFC

Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: Bellator 259

By Jillian DeCoursey
combatpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a great weekend of fights we have for fans of women’s MMA. I am going to focus on the two big Bellator 259 fights. I also will remind you that Invicta FC takes place this Friday. As someone who is a contracted Invicta fighter, I never breakdown the Invicta fights, to eliminate any perceived bias. But it’s a great card featuring two title fights as Karina Rodriguez meets Daiana Torquato for the flyweight strap and Alesha Zappitella defends the atomweight title against Jessica Delboni.

