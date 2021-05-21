Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: Bellator 259
What a great weekend of fights we have for fans of women’s MMA. I am going to focus on the two big Bellator 259 fights. I also will remind you that Invicta FC takes place this Friday. As someone who is a contracted Invicta fighter, I never breakdown the Invicta fights, to eliminate any perceived bias. But it’s a great card featuring two title fights as Karina Rodriguez meets Daiana Torquato for the flyweight strap and Alesha Zappitella defends the atomweight title against Jessica Delboni.combatpress.com