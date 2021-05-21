What I Learned After My Joke About Israel-Palestine Went Viral

In 2019, I was invited to perform at the Comedy Store for a famous, over-100-year-old organization with an impressive track record of fighting for civil rights … except for an, at best, troubled history with Palestinian organizations. I knew about this going into it and had my qualms. I respected that they had booked me, but I figured they didn’t look me up, since my YouTube is filled with bits about being Palestinian and my support for a free Palestine. I asked myself, Should I acknowledge this onstage? The event was a celebration of fighting hate, so it seemed like I would be wrong not to, right?