Battleground Baltimore: Madness from Marilyn Mosby’s Office

By Lisa Snowden-McCray
Real News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Mosby’s Middle Finger to Keith Davis—and Baltimore. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby lied this week, by way of the State’s Attorney’s official Twitter account, and that’s a big deal. Mosby was caught on video Wednesday putting her middle finger up at a resident who spotted her at downtown Baltimore restaurant Sandlot and yelled “Free Keith Davis Jr.” The video was quickly shared on social media. In response to a tweet from Davis’ wife, Kelly, someone from the SAO’s office tweeted out: “This is clearly a thumb guys – enough already. Let’s move on.”

therealnews.com
