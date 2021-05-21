The Challenge All Stars Recap: Whatever Floats Your Boat

Plenty of actors have their go-to expressions, utterances, looks, whatever there might be to make them known among their fans. In some cases, this becomes more of a habit and might be something they’re not entirely aware of, while sometimes it’s just part of their personality or overall act and they can’t go that long without saying it. Owen Wilson says ‘wow’ a lot, and plenty of people have noticed it obviously since the simple utterance ends up in the movies quite often, no matter what the movie is or what the situation might be. For quite a few years now Owen has been speaking that one word in a number of ways when the situation calls for it and most of the time its kind of forgotten about the moment it happens since the story keeps going and people want to know what’s going to happen and won’t focus on the ‘wow’ as often. But when one looks at a clip like this it’s hard not to wonder if Owen is even aware how much he does this or if it’s just a natural thing that happens when he’s standing there trying to react before saying something else. It does feel more like a scripted line quite often since in his voice acting it has to be accounted for given that the words have to match what the characters on the screen are saying. But in live-action, it feels as though he might say it more often simply because it’s his thing and it’s bound to come out even if it’s not scripted. It’s hard to tell really but usually, the wow does fit the moment since as an actor his timing is pretty good and he tends to impress people more than he disappoints them given that he’s a very respected actor and good enough to make something work in a manner that makes it feel natural.