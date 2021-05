Raoul’s Consent Decree is First Under the Attorney General’s New Authority to Protect Illinois Workers. Chicago – On Friday, May 16, 2021, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a consent decree with a Chicago roofing company resolving allegations the company unlawfully withheld overtime wages from its workers, some of whom often worked over 60 hours a week. The lawsuit and consent decree are the first the Attorney General’s office is filing using its authority under a worker protection law Attorney General Raoul initiated in 2019.