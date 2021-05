POCATELLO — A Pocatello man accused of stabbing two victims during a seven-month time span will face a jury trial in September. Neicon Nicolas Loveless, 20, is scheduled to appear before a jury on Sept. 14 over charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an alleged attack on March 11.. He is also working his way through the court system for a similar incident in August, where following a verbal dispute and struggle over a knife, Loveless allegedly stabbed a man in the face.