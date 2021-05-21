newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Last Call: How do you overcome a food aversion?

By Aimee Levitt
The Takeout
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge John Hodgman dispenses swift justice every week in The New York Times Magazine. Justice is far less polite than plain old advice. Advice comes in the form of suggestions. Justice is an order. This week’s question comes from a woman named Karen (yes, really), whose husband, David, has issues...

thetakeout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hodgman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aversion#Last Call#Food Drink#Justice#Tiktok#Eating Cake#Advice#Bundt Cake#Regular Cake#Bundt Form#Suggestions#Mid Century Recipes#Husband#Likes#Judge John Hodgman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Fish Sauce And How Do You Use It?

Soy sauce may be the king of condiments where Asian cooking is concerned, but we wouldn't be surprised to call fish sauce the region's queen (via The Woks of Life). Whether it is called teuk trei in Cambodia, patis in the Philippines, nam pla in Thailand, and nuoc nam in Vietnam, no self-respecting kitchen in South East Asia would be without fish sauce, which imparts umami to most of the dishes unique to the region (via The Spruce Eats).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Bread Flour And How Do You Use It?

Baking has become an incredibly popular hobby lately, with so many people turning to the activity that it caused a major flour shortage. Fortunately, that looks to be a thing of the past (or is it?), so if you found yourself unable to try your hand at whipping up a cake, cookies, or a loaf of bread, now may finally be the time to give it a go.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Last Call: What’s your favorite stinky food?

Some of the best food on the face of this planet is the strongest smelling. Open a jar of kimchi in a pristine room and revel in the farty smell. (Don’t worry, we know. That’s why some Korean households even have a dedicated kimchi fridge.) There’s stinky tofu, which literally has the word “stinky” in the name. Durian is as loved about as much as it smells—that is to say, a lot—and blue cheese has its die-hard fans. Hell, frankly a lot of cheese smells like feet!
ElectronicsThe Takeout

Last Call: Which food would you like to see robotic vending machine makers tackle next?

Earlier today, we posted about a pizza vending machine that plenty of Italians were not too happy about. Naturally, this news appealed to us; at The Takeout, we keep close tabs on the robot situation in the food world. We’re here to tell you when the robots pop up at places like KFC, and when they start making your salad. And what is a pizza vending machine if not a pizza robot?
Food & DrinksHerald-Times

COLUMN: PB and marmalade

When I sat down to write something for you all to read this week, my plan was to deliver another of my patented hard-hitting, investigative reports on the internal workings of a social media site that I recently became a participant of (Note 1). But before I could even get started, my stomach reminded me I had not eaten anything yet this morning. Thanks to deadline pressures, I looked for something quick and settled on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on an English muffin washed down with a cold glass of milk (Note 2).
Relationship Advicehmapr.com

How Do You Create an Authentic Relationship With the Media?

Earlier this year, our PRGN partner Landis Communications tackled the topic of how PR folks might best go about creating credible relationships with the media. In the post, available here, the team adeptly shared the importance of understanding the sheer volume of people trying to connect with said media on any given day as well as listening to what, where and how (i.e. in print, online, broadcast , a combination of all) the media will be tasked to communicate their stories to the public.
Food & DrinksMic

15 foods you definitely don't need to buy organic

Splurging for organic groceries may be tempting if you have a little extra cash in your pocket and are trying to make the healthiest decisions for yourself and the environment. But is that higher organic cost really worth splurging for? Not in all cases. While dissuading you from buying organic...
NutritionTelegraph

Why you should avoid foods that call themselves ‘healthy’

Do you really know what’s in your shopping trolley? According to Dr Robert Lustig, the answer is no. Lustig is a former paediatric endocrinologist, emeritus professor at the University of California, San Francisco, maverick anti-sugar campaigner and author of a new book, Metabolical: The Truth About Processed Food and How It Poisons People and the Planet, which makes some unpalatable allegations about what is on our supermarket shelves.
Food & Drinksmarketscale.com

How Can You Ensure Your Food Truck Concept Has Wheels?

From new technologies and changing food trends to supply chains and innovative concepts, the restaurant industry is everchanging. Host Andre Natera shares kitchens, plates and stories with food and beverage superstars, preparing a new dish and offering valuable insights from the front lines of the culinary industry. Launching a new...
EconomyPosted by
Newsweek

How Much Do You Really Love The Company You Work For?

This October, Newsweek and my company, the Best Practice Institute, will unveil a group of companies—small, medium, and large— that employees love working for. (Or where they may want to work.) We're calling it our "Most Loved Workplaces" list. It doesn't take a genius to realize that it has never...
HealthThrive Global

YOU DON’T KNOW HOW I FEEL!

When my husband Peter died six years ago, I grieved with my heart and soul for my aching loss. I was in intense grief and I knew I had to stay there for a long, long time until I could power myself out of the pain. What pissed me off more than anything was the insensitive comments that were hurled at me. Which brings me to the wonderful line in Hamilton’s: Aaron Burr, Sir: “While we’re talking, let me offer you some free advice. Talk less. Smile more.” I wish that people had heeded Aaron Burr and talked less and smiled more! The absolute best comment for me was no words, just a hug. OK, in the time of this pandemic, a hug is not quite yet fully safe (unless we are vaccinated), but just sitting with someone, socially distanced of course, and listening to them is the best you can do for someone in grief. Calling someone in grief on a regular basis is also a great help and soothing balm. Just being present in a griever’s life is authentic and helpful.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten Loves This Ingredient So Much, She Buys 6 At A Time

Apparently Ina Garten loves white truffle butter. The Barefoot Contessa loves it so much that, when talking with Food Network about the 10 store-bought ingredients that she adores, she admits that she "[orders] like six of these and keep them in the freezer." White truffle butter, as Bon Appetit explains,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Is Calamari And How Do You Eat It?

As a wildly popular fried appetizer at a multitude of restaurants, calamari is a staple. Some, however, tend to downplay the fact that calamari is not just a crispy fried morsel that is easily shared and fun to eat — it is squid. Some fish-averse people like to conveniently avoid that, but many others find that calamari is absolutely delicious, and it should be celebrated for exactly what it is.
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

How Do You Develop Mix Confidence?

Wondering if your mixes are any good? Grammy winning mixer Dom Morley shares some advice for those struggling with confidence about their mixes… the best news is it might not be you that’s the problem. You’ve finished a mix and you’re feeling pretty good about it. It’s dynamic, it’s full,...
TV ShowsAOL Corp

My Favorite Food Related Books

Claire Saffitz put together a perfect recipe book by combining more complicated and "fancy" baking recipes while also focusing on the classics. This book is enjoyable to page through alone to look at the amazing photography. Also, Claire's writing and narration of the background behind these recipes is incredibly enjoyable.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

What Are Cloves And How Do You Use Them?

Ah, cloves. The pushpin of the spice world. These little beauties are actually flower buds that haven't popped. They come from an evergreen bush that belongs to the Myrtle tree family and are known in scientific circles as Syzygium aromaticum, if you're into that sort of thing (via United States Department of Agriculture).
AnimalsWebMD

How Do You De-worm Dogs and Puppies?

Dogs are ideal hosts -- to worms and other parasites, that is. Animals that sniff, slurp, lick, and gobble anything in their paths, including dirt, trash, and poop, are bound to pick up pests. All the things they do with their mouths -- groom, kiss, wrestle, and other social habits -- can pass along unwanted guests to playmates and companions, canine and human alike.