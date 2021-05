The penultimate weekend of the NBA DFS regular season features a seven-game slate with at one potentially super-high-octane matchup for daily fantasy basketball point-scoring. The Wizards vs. Pacers game has a massive 248.5 total tonight, outpacing the two runners up by a whopping 16 points. Those two games have reasonably high totals as well, at 232.5, but the expected production from the Wizards and Pacers means our lineups are highly likely to feature pieces from that game. Finding the parts to fit in around the edges of that contest is where tools like the Boom/Bust and Awesemo’s slate simulations are helpful for optimal lineup constructions. With seven games on the slate, this article will focus on the top overall DFS basketball picks, which also provide some leverage to the field. As always, the goal is to find under-appreciated players for the frequency with which they land in the optimal lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NBA projections and simulations.