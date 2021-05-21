The Latest: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied for lead at PGA

newsbreak-logo
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Louis Oosthuizen bogeyed the 18th hole Friday to drop into a tie for the lead with Phil Mickelson through two rounds at the PGA Championship.

Oosthuizen played steady, mistake-free golf at the Ocean Course much of the round, his four birdies pushing to 6-under and one in front of Mickelson.

But on the final hole, the South African sent his approach shot over the green and made his lone bogey of the day. He finished with a 4-under 68 to match the 50-year-old Mickelson at 5-under 139 through 36 holes.

Mickelson had a 69.

They were a stroke ahead of another major champion in Brooks Koepka. He had a 71.

Koepka has won four majors, including the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

___

6 p.m.

Major champions Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau have all come alive at the PGA Championship.

Koepka, who's won four majors including two PGA titles, has two eagles Friday to join Louis Oosthuizen in the lead at 6-under par in Friday's second round.

Masters champion Matsuyama had four birdies in a six-hole stretch to move up to 3-under par, three behind the leaders.

And DeChambeau has three birdies through 12 holes to join Matsuyama three shots back as they near the end of the round.

___

5:25 p.m.

Louis Oosthuizen has moved in front at the PGA Championship on Friday.

Oosthuizen birdied the 11th and 12th holes to go to 6 under, one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson.

Oosthuizen still has six holes remaining on the Ocean Course's demanding back nine. Still, the South African seems to thrive in the biggest events.

Along with his British Open title in 2010, Oosthuizen has finished second in all four major tournaments, including tying for second in this one behind Justin Thomas in 2017.

___

4:20 p.m.

Cameron Tringale is the latest contender at the PGA Championship stung by the Ocean Course.

Tringale was at 3-under par and just two shots off the lead early in his second round. That's when he began a five-hole stretch of futility, where he dropped 13 shots and way out of the mix for the major title.

The run began with a triple bogey on No. 14, picked up steam with a quintuple bogey on No. 16, followed by a quadruple bogey on No. 17.

By the time Tringale tapped in for bogey on the 18th hole, he was at 10-over par and way off the cut line.

Tringale struggled the most with the par-5 16th, where he put his tee shot in the water, took a penalty stroke and then put his next shot in the water, leading to a 10.

Things didn't get any better on the treacherous par-3 17th, where Tringale put that tee shot in the water on the way to a 7.

___

3 p.m.

The wait is on for top-ranked Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship.

Johnson finished his second over-par round with a 74 on Friday and, at 6 over after 36 holes, faces his second straight missed cut at a major tournament.

As the afternoon wave of competitors began their second rounds, those finishing at 3 over were expected to make the cut and play the weekend at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

But the seaside layout with its swirling winds off the Atlantic is a beast that Bryson DeChambeau called “diabolical” earlier this week, so anything can happen.

If Johnson falls short, it will mark his second missed cut at a major in as many months. He won the rescheduled Masters last November, then came up short upon his return in April.

Johnson, who was raised in South Carolina and played his college golf at Coastal Carolina, had anticipated a stronger showing in his home state.

___

2:15 p.m.

Y.E. Yang, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, was disqualified from this year's event for signing an incorrect scorecard after the second round at the Ocean Course.

A tournament statement said Yang signed for a par on the 10th hole when he actually made a bogey 5. Yang stood at 14-over par through 36 holes and would not have made the cut.

Yang, who is from South Korea, famously rallied on the final day of this tournament 12 years ago to overtake Tiger Woods for his only major title.

___

1:30 p.m.

Lefty is on top at the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson used another late-round rally to climb up the leaderboard after he appeared to be fading in the second round at the Ocean Course on Friday.

Mickelson made three bogeys on his first nine holes to fall back. But the 50-year-old, five-time major champion made five birdies on his last nine holes to move back up the leaderboard at 5-under par with a 69.

And when leader Branden Grace collapsed with a double-bogey, bogey finish to his second round, it was Mickelson alone in front with a two-shot lead.

Mickelson is seeking his second career PGA Championship title and his first major since the 2013 British Open.

The afternoon wave of competitors, which include two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka at 3 under, are just starting their second rounds.

___

12:45 p.m.

Young Englishman Sam Horsfield was a surprise at the PGA Championship with an opening 69, finishing two shots off the lead in his first-ever round at the major.

But on Friday, the wind and pressure at the Ocean Course got to the 24-year-old Horsfield, who shot an 8-over 80 and certainly will miss the cut.

Horsfield's second round included eight bogeys and a double-bogey 6 on the sixth hole. He needed an 18-foot putt to stay in the 70s, but he sent it past he cup to settle for a final bogey.

It was a quick, decisive fall for a player who had won twice on the European Tour in 2020. Then again, that's what Pete Dye's challenging layout can do to almost any competitor.

___

12:25 p.m.

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are making waves at the Ocean Course at Kaiwah Island.

Mickelson, the 50-year-old, five-time major champion, has birdied four of his last six holes to reach 4-under 68 at the PGA Championship, two shots behind leader Branden Grace.

Poulter has made four birdies and an eagle to join Mickelson at 4 under as the morning wave of competitors finish up their second rounds.

The 45-year-old Poulter is seeking his first major championship. He got within two shots of 2012 PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy on this course in the final round before fading to a tie for third.

___

11:10 a.m.

British Open champion Shane Lowry saved par from the sand at the PGA Championship, only this was from a beach near the Atlantic Ocean instead of greenside bunker.

Lowry's tee shot on the par-5 16th in Friday's second round was way right and landed on the beach area against some fencing not far from the ocean.

Lowry got some relief to move the ball back from the fence and, like he might from any sand bunker, popped his ball back on the fairway, although still around 300 yards away from the green on the 600-yard hole.

Lowry put his fourth shot about 22 feet away from the flag and drained the putt for par.

He is at even par for the tournament, five shots behind leader Branden Grace.

___

10:15 p.m.

Corey Conners' wild first nine is finally over at the PGA Championship.

The Canadian who led by two shots after Thursday's opening round at the Ocean Course, started his first seven holes without a par. That run included five bogeys against two birdies to drop from the top spot.

Conners closed his opening nine with pars on the challenging 17th and 18th holes. He was two shots behind current leader Branden Grace at 4-under par.

___

8:45 a.m.

Corey Conners made one bogey in his opening-round 67 at the PGA Championship. He made three in the first four holes of his second round.

Starting on the back nine of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in calm morning conditions, Conners dropped shots on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes to fall back to 3 under.

That left him in a large group tied for the lead that included 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

___

8:20 a.m.

Corey Conners started the second round of the PGA Championship with a bogey and a birdie to maintain his two-shot lead.

For Dustin Johnson and a few other top players, Friday is mainly about making sure they get two more days at Kiawah Island.

A double bogey to close out his opening round gave Johnson a 4-over 76, leaving him outside the top 70 and ties going into the second round. At least he had morning conditions, which can mean a little less wind.

Johnson has never started a year by missing the cut in consecutive majors. Later in the afternoon, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among those in danger of going home early.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

