– On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced state vaccination sites can administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15 starting tomorrow, May 13. The Governor’s announcement was made on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization, which supports use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine among those 12 years of age and older, and subsequent approval for the usage among younger Americans from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.