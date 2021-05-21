Sherburne County Wellness Van Hits the Road for COVID-19 Vaccinations, Public Assistance Programs
(KNSI) – Sherburne County Health and Human Services’ wellness van is up and running, delivering COVID-19 vaccines to locations around the county. The van, paid for mostly through CARES Act funding, has been used to bring COVID-19 vaccines to worksites and other locations within communities. Sherburne County HHS Director Amanda Larson says vaccinations have been the van’s primary purpose since the department started using it in March.knsiradio.com