Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), a leading global commerce company, today announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place today. All director nominees were re-elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors. Shareholders approved the second amendment and restatement of each of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the Company's Long Term Option Plan and approved all unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan, as amended, and all unallocated awards under the Long Term Option Plan, as amended, all as further described in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 (the "Circular"). Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular.