newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving Says Basketball ‘Not The Most Important Thing To Me Right Now’

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHEHk_0a7NCScw00

In an interview Saturday night (May 15), Kyrie Irving spoke on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The interview followed the Brooklyn Nets’ 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

I'm not going to lie to you guys, a lot of stuff going on in the world and basketball is not the most important thing to me right now. There's a lot of stuff going on overseas. All my people are still in bondage all across the world and there's a lot of dehumanization going on, so I apologize if I'm not going to be focused on y'all questions. It's just too much going on in the world for me just to be talking about basketball.

— Kyrie Irving

Watch the full interview below:

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nets#The Brooklyn Nets#The Chicago Bulls#Kyrie Irving Comments#Y#Nets Videos#Dehumanization#Palestine#Israel#Humanity#Bondage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Injuries: Kyrie Irving Updated Status in Nets Spurs Game

The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving in the middle of their 115-107 win in Chicago against the Bulls. During Tuesday's game, Irving took an elbow (unintentionally) from Nikola Vucevic and fell to the floor and had to leave the game, and did not return. The video can be seen from...
NBADetroit Free Press

Why the Detroit Pistons extended Dwane Casey: Continuity is 'the most important thing'

Before Troy Weaver joined the Detroit Pistons last summer, he had long admired Dwane Casey from afar. Weaver was a longtime AAU coach and college assistant coach before joining NBA in scouting and front office positions. Coaches tend to follow each other, he said on Thursday, and he's followed much of Casey's career. He became better acquainted with Casey when he was an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, and Weaver was an assistant general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two teams faced each other in the 2011 Western Conference finals.
NBAHoopsHype

Kyrie Irving Retirement?

Kristian Winfield: Asked if he thinks about how much longer he wants to play, Kyrie Irving says “doesn’t everybody?” and “it’s always a thought,” but not something that’s his focus right now in his career. Says when the moment’s right, he’ll assess what he has left to give the game.
NBANewsday

Steve Nash: Nets' Kyrie Irving out only as a precaution

Although Kyrie Irving sat out the Nets’ game against the Spurs Wednesday night at Barclays Center because of a facial contusion he suffered the previous night in Chicago, coach Steve Nash made it clear the move was strictly precautionary and it’s likely Irving will return for the final two regular-season games Saturday against the Bulls and Sunday against the Cavaliers.
NBAnumberfire.com

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (face) ruled out on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (face) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Irving will miss the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back with a facial contustion. Expect Landry Shamet to see more minutes against a Spurs team ranked 15th in defensive efficiency. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
NBAchatsports.com

Kyrie Irving Ruled out Wednesday

Malika Andrews reports Kyrie Irving will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs due to an injury to his face. Kyrie Irving will miss tonight’s game with a facial contusion, the Nets say. Irving suffered the injury during a 115-107 win against the Chicago...
NBANew York Post

Nets seem to avoid Kyrie Irving injury disaster

Kyrie Irving missed Wednesday’s game against San Antonio with a facial contusion, but the injury isn’t expected to be serious and the Nets are hopeful of having the All-Star point guard back by the weekend. “Kyrie’s scans were clear fortunately,” coach Steve Nash said. “No concussion, nothing on the scans....
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Out vs. Spurs

Irving (face) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Irving took an elbow to the face Tuesday, and he'll sit out Wednesday's game to recover. In his absence, James Harden (hamstring) -- listed as probable -- should slot in at point guard, but he could be on a minutes limit in his first game back from injury. Mike James could see more minutes as well.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: NY Post acknowledges Kyrie Irving’s Cs shortcomings

For those looking to rewrite history and attempt to portray Kyrie Irving’s Boston Celtics tenure as one that lacked any great moments, stop while you’re ahead. While the partnership will forever go down as an underwhelming one, Irving in green and white wasn’t a union that never brought joy. Heading...
NBANew York Post

Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden back together again

The big day for the Nets’ Big 3 finally has arrived — and not a moment too soon with the NBA playoffs on the horizon. For the time since the eve of Valentines Day’s — a stretch of 91 days that included 42 games — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are expected to share the floor for the Nets on Saturday against the Bulls in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Getting those three together had proven as difficult as spotting Bigfoot or wiggling your own ears, but now?
NBAwmleader.com

Kyrie Irving ready to win Nets NBA title: ‘Misunderstood’

Drederick Irving answered his phone and explained he was not interested in any extended back-and-forth about his son. He said he had his own time as a player in the ’80s and ’90s and mentioned he has a pact with Kyrie that he will not try to shape the public’s perception of him.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Scores 22 in return

Irving tallied 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Bulls. The 29-year-old returned from a one-game absence after taking an elbow to the face Tuesday to score a team-high 22 points. Irving has enjoyed a productive month of May, averaging 28.2 points, 4.2 three-pointers, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over his last six games. The 10-year guard will look to continue his impressive play Sunday at home against the Cavaliers.
NBAchatsports.com

Kyrie Irving Joins Exclusive 50-40-90 Shooting Club

Nets star Kyrie Irving needed to be near perfect on Sunday in order to join some exclusive NBA company. In 29 minutes of game action, he was just that. Irving was perfect on three three-point attempts, raising his season three-point shooting percentage to 40.2%. That places Irving in the elite 50-40-90 shooting club, making him the ninth player in league history to accomplish that feat over the course of a full season.
NBAfoxbangor.com

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Boycotting Kyrie Irving Shoes After Altercation

“Unfortunately, l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game.”. Los Angeles Lakers star Dennis Schroder says he’s DONE rocking Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes … explaining it’s all ’cause the two got into a spat during a game last month. You’ll recall … Schroder...
NBADeadspin

Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s MVP – Most Valuable Person

When Weldon Irvine wrote “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black” for Nina Simone in the late ‘60s, he was talking about folks like Kyrie Irving. On Sunday, the Nets guard – enigmatic to some, infuriating to many – completed the best regular season of his ten-year career after averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game by becoming just the ninth player in NBA history to join the prestigious 50/40/90 Club, as he shot 50.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line. That exclusive group includes names like Larry Bird (twice), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Malcolm Brogdon, and Irving’s coach Steve Nash, who achieved it four times in his Hall-of-Fame career.