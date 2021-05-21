newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn Federal Judge Tosses Securities Class Action Alleging VW 'Collusion' With German Automakers

By Tom McParland
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brooklyn federal judge has dismissed a proposed securities class action claiming that Volkswagen had misled its investors about alleged collusion with other major German automakers. U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry of the Eastern District of New York ruled Thursday that the plaintiffs had failed to allege that any...

