Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD
The initial wave of COVID-19 cases flooded New York City hospitals with patients who urgently needed medical attention. Despite the potential dangers, psychiatrists and other physicians rushed to their aid. There were examples of inspiring teamwork and mutual support everywhere. At the same time, many physicians found themselves in new and unfamiliar roles, sometimes without the necessary mental health resources to cope with what they were seeing and doing.audioboom.com