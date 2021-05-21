newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

By PsychPearls by Psychiatric Times
audioboom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initial wave of COVID-19 cases flooded New York City hospitals with patients who urgently needed medical attention. Despite the potential dangers, psychiatrists and other physicians rushed to their aid. There were examples of inspiring teamwork and mutual support everywhere. At the same time, many physicians found themselves in new and unfamiliar roles, sometimes without the necessary mental health resources to cope with what they were seeing and doing.

audioboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Manhattan#Institute Of Medicine#Clinical Medicine#Emergency Medicine#Medical Education#Md#Psychpearls Podcast#Psych Pearls#Ms#Narrative Medicine#Breakthrough Session#Physicians#Co Author#Mental Health Resources#Medical Training#Medical Humanities#Studies Illness#Traumatic Experiences#Hots Angela Coombs#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthKevinMD.com

John Chase, MD

An excerpt from You What?!: Humorous Stories, Cautionary Tales, and Unexpected Insights About A Career in Medicine. The relationship between physicians and nurses is a complicated one. We are both there to “Take care of the patient.” Each has their own role. Doctors are undeniably in charge of ‘their patient’s care.” Particularly in an operating room. Somebody has …
Healthhealio.com

Medical Education and Leadership, Part 3: Sumita Khatri, MD

In this episode, I sit down with Sumita Khatri, MD, director of the Asthma Center at Cleveland Clinic, to discuss unconscious bias, advocating for immigrant physicians, overcoming imposter syndrome and balancing work and family life. Brought to you by Amgen and AstraZeneca. Intro :15. About Khatri :39. The interview 1:12.
Johnson County, WYbuffalobulletin.com

A path to wellness

Your mental health matters and it’s OK to reach out for help. That simple mantra needs to be repeated until it is accepted as truth — that mental health is as important as physical health and that mental illnesses should be treated like physical illnesses, “as diagnosable, treatable and liveable,” according to Bill Hawley, Johnson County prevention specialist.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Psychiatry and the Long View: Paul Summergrad, MD

In this conversation, a former APA president discusses mystical and meditative experiences, reconciling psychoanalysis and neuroscience, and tensions surrounding the medical model. Conversations in Critical Psychiatry is an interview series that explores critical and philosophical perspectives in psychiatry and engages with prominent commentators within and outside the profession who have...
Cambridge, MAbeckershospitalreview.com

MD Anderson, Broad Institute launch rare cancer research platform

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Cambridge, Mass.-based Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard are aiming to accelerate novel therapeutics for rare cancers by generating a catalog of more than 100 rare cancer models, the organizations announced May 11. As part of the effort, researchers...
Tucson, AZKevinMD.com

Kenneth V. Iserson, MD, MBA

How do people respond to a gift, especially if it is lifesaving? Pretty much as they would many millennia ago. Over the past five months, while helping inoculate about 100,000 people at one of Tucson, Arizona’s COVID vaccination centers, I was constantly reminded of Passover’s story of the four children. Each differs in personality, knowledge, and response to the ceremony.
New York City, NYpronewsreport.com

Carol R. Parks, MD, Emergency Physician

(ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Assessing patients who seek immediate medical attention at any time of day or night, Dr. Parks is a well-versed emergency physician. Licensed to practice medicine in Alabama, she is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Birmingham VA Medical Center, Regional Medical Center – Anniston, and Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Dava Gerald, MD

When a colleague in health care mentioned hesitation to get the COVID-19 vaccine in two separate instances, I was shocked and dismayed. If we recommend vaccination to our patients, how can we not take the same precautions for ourselves?. With COVID-19 especially, anyone working in health care is exposed to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CymaBay Welcomes Dennis D. Kim, MD, MBA As Chief Medical Officer

NEWARK, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that medical and clinical leader Dennis D. Kim, MD, MBA, is joining the company as Chief Medical Officer.
Pharmaceuticalshcplive.com

William Schaffner, MD: Lifting the Mask Mandate

Vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors in accordance with CDC guidance. As more and more individuals continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has opted to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. The decision was seen as another...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Charles Sanky, MD, MPH and Usnish Majumdar, MD

The current COVID-19 vaccines have been developed with unprecedented efficiency and speed. Years of research, development, production, and regulatory approvals have been compressed into months. But accelerating the science is only half the puzzle. If we want to save lives right now, we need to improve the messy, inequitable implementation process of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
HealthKevinMD.com

David M. Brown, MD

If you suspect that you or a loved one is having a stroke, call 911. It’s a call that can mean the difference between life or death. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, it is a call that too few made. Across the nation, stroke death rates increased as people elected to stay home with stroke symptoms rather than seek immediate help.
Mental HealthThe Chronicle of Higher Education

How to Make Mental Health a Top Priority This Fall and Beyond

One afternoon while I was studying for my doctoral comprehensive exam, my mother called, sobbing, to tell me that someone I loved dearly had been killed in Baghdad. It happened after the U.S. invasion of Iraq — one of many incidents inhumanely labeled “collateral damage.” I quickly ended the conversation and went for a walk, picked up red nail polish from a supermarket, and ordered Chinese food takeout.
Healthhcplive.com

ADAPTABLE, with Schuyler Jones, MD, and Manesh Patel, MD

The first episode of the Heart Trials podcast series focuses on new ACC 2021 research into aspirin dosages for reduced cardiovascular event risk. Population: 15,076 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Assessment: 81 mg versus 325 mg daily aspirin for reduced risk of death, or hospitalization from myocardial infarction or stroke.
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Ribbon cutting - Dr. John J. Hopper MD PLLC

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (RFCC) Bay Blazers and staff were joined by guests recently to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Dr. John J. Hopper MD PLLC, located at 2726 Highway 35 N. Dr. John Hopper’s Family Psychiatry offers treatment in mental illness, depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, schizophrenia, and...
HealthKevinMD.com

Nicholas M. Heitkamp, MD, Lucas E. Morgan, MD, and Mekala K. Neelakantan, MD

Nicholas M. Heitkamp is a pediatrics resident and co-founder, FuturePedsRes. He can be reached on Twitter @nmheitkamp. Lucas E. Morgan is a child neurology intern and can be reached on Twitter @lucasemorgan. Mekala K. Neelakantan is a pediatrics resident and co-founder, FuturePedsRes. She can be reached on Twitter @mekalaneelakan1. The...
Hair CareKevinMD.com

Patrick Connolly, MD

“We need to shampoo the patients’ hair,” said Kristen, a physician assistant with a two-foot flaxen rope of her own. She’s an authority. Operating room nurse Jess seconded the idea. Between the two of them advocating, it needed to happen. Somehow for the last 23 years, as a man with...