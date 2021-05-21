Casino Insider: Pechanga gets its first full-service Mexican restaurant

The “Take Flight” lobby concept at the ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, was inspired by the changing seasons. More than 100 hours of designing went into the installation, with 35 artists from the ARIA and MGM Resorts Events Production team working on the project in a collaborative, creative way, resulting in the project’s seamlessness execution. The lobby’s already existing flexibility lends itself to supporting an installation like “Take Flight.” Marti Winer, vice president of event productions for MGM Resorts, says, “From a logistics perspective, we always use the defining structural characteristics as our jumping off point and then design around that so we know the finished product will blend well with the space.” Many elements of the lobby impacted the overall display, like the space’s glass ceiling. Las Vegas is a vibrant, bustling city, with guests constantly rotating in and out of its hotels; the glass ceiling imparts to the ribbon-clad sky of the installation, allowing guests to get a visual both day and night. “Take Flight” features 22 hot air balloons, with the tallest spanning 15 feet. Over 1,000 kalanchoe flowers span the lobby in shades of red, yellow, pink, and orange to bring vivacity to the installation. In addition, “Take Flight” alsohas 12 other elements, including an umbrella with rain boots, a floral delivery truck, and a sunflower-filled pot. Winer adds that the installation “was inspired by the coming of Spring and the idea that the change of season brings an uplifting renewal to the soul, especially after such a long and challenging winter for everyone.”