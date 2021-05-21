newsbreak-logo
Casino Insider: Pechanga gets its first full-service Mexican restaurant

By Alex Groves
Whittier Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasino Insider is a weekly newsletter with all the best bets for food, entertainment and fun at Southern California’s casinos. It’s delivered to your inbox on Thursdays. Subscribe now. Pechanga Resort Casino has a wide variety of restaurants, but until recently wasn’t a full-service option specifically dedicated to Mexican food.

Pechanga Resort Casino to reopen hotel, spa and pool complex next week

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula announced Friday, May 14, that it will reopen its hotel, spa and 4.5-acre pool complex The Cove to the general public starting Thursday, May 20. All those amenities closed when Pechanga closed on March 16, 2020 due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. When the...
Pechanga Resort Casino Introduces New 1882 Cantina – May 2021 – Just Opened

The tastes, flavors and aromas of the best food from Mexico and Central and South American countries take center stage this Cinco de Mayo and every day afterward at Pechanga Resort Casino. A new dining concept for the resort/casino, the 1882 Cantina opens May 5 to the public. Taking over the restaurant space once occupied by the Lobby Bar & Grill in Pechanga’s modern and glass-enclosed atrium lobby, guests can enjoy brunch and dinner at the new restaurant. The dishes and specialty fare featured on the menu are traditional and recognizable from the most well-known culinary regions of Mexico and beyond such as Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexíco. Guests who appreciate crafted cocktails will also approve of the specialty beverage menu featuring 10 distinct mezcals, 30 tequilas, 10 varieties of Margaritas, as well as other spirits with true ties to Latin American countries. The 1882 Cantina will be open Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
