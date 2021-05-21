newsbreak-logo
Book drop opens at youth library

Chillico Constitution-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn outside book drop box is now open at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. According to a press release, the book drop is located on the south side of the building. It is easily accessed from the east or west entrances. Copeland Construction was able to turn the old drive-up window into a book drop.

