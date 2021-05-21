Book drop opens at youth library

It is almost the middle of May and the weather (until possibly this upcoming weekend) has not been behaving like spring has firmly established it’s domination over the frostier months. But, in a mere two days from the publication date of this literary work, the Summer Reading Program shall have begun. On Saturday, May 15th you can register yourself, your children, your grandchildren, and encourage others to register themselves and join the summer reading program. There are badges to earn, challenges to meet, and Dragon Dollars to earn (details will be available on our website). There are a number of terrific prizes available for readers. Dragon Dollars to be earned to spend in our special store or to donate to one of 6 selected charities, and programs to participate in both virtually and (weather permitting) sometimes in person. Since the focus of this summer library program is to keep everyone reading and reading in volumes (pun intended) that would be more difficult if this traditional time for vacationing and just kicking back were not available, I would encourage you to peruse the list of new titles below and check them out. If you can’t check them out right now, get them on your hold list so that when you do have the time in those lazy days of summer to unwind you have a book in hand, ready to be read. Enjoy!