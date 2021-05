The state 7on7 football tournament has returned this year and a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas State 7on7 Organization operates independently of the UIL or the THSCA. It promotes the game of football through 7on7 competitions. Currently, there are 66 scheduled state qualifying tournaments across Texas. The Graham Steers’ quest for a fourth state 7on7 championship will begin May 15. Graham High School, along with Springtown, will host a qualifying tournament on May 15 that will send two teams to the state tournament.