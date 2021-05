A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting on Butler Street early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said 35-year-old Stephanie Caro of Paterson was found lying in the alleyway next to 120 Butler Street with apparent gunshot wounds at around 1:21 a.m. A second victim, 35-year-old, also of Paterson, was located in front of 118 Butler Street. He suffered gunshot wounds.