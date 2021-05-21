Surf therapy helps find healing among the waves

Bali: a picture-postcard scene. Golden beaches, palm trees swaying in the breeze, surfers emerging from the waves with sun-kissed skin. Brian Swan walks along the shoreline, surfboard in hand, seemingly without a care in the world. Years ago, the former robotics engineer swapped his unfulfilling 9 to 5 for an uncharted career as an online entrepreneur. In 2008, along with his wife, Rhonda Swan, the Unstoppable brand was born. Collectively, the Swan family, including daughter, Hanalei, became known as the ‘Unstoppable Family‘. The ‘Unstoppable Branding Agency‘, led by CEO, Rhonda, continues to collect accolades, including a top 7 ranking in Forbes magazine’s, ‘Top….firms for entrepreneurs in 2021.’ Brian’s most recent, solo venture, ‘Unstoppable Beard’, saw the launch of a range of sustainable, eco-friendly products for beard care. The brand is yet another homage to Brian’s respect and concern for the natural world. As a surfer, he knows only too well the toll that pollution has taken on the worlds’ oceans. The brand is eco-friendly & sustainable, which is a reflection of Brian’s commitment to practicing what he preaches.