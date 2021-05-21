newsbreak-logo
MLB

Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity June 15

By Bill Plunkett
OCRegister
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers announced Friday that they will return to full-capacity crowds at Dodger Stadium beginning June 15. The Dodgers have 11 home games before June 15 and will continue with socially distanced seating while also offering fully-vaccinated seating sections. The first full capacity event since Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 9, 2019, will be a Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

