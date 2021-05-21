newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The 6 Best No-Fuss Compost Bins for Beginners and Experts Alike

By Saanya Ali
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGUnO_0a7NAtC100

After switching to reusable grocery totes, eco-conscious activewear, and environmentally-friendly cleaning products, the next step of making your transition towards a more kind-to-the-planet lifestyle is composting. And, no. It’s not as hard as you might think to compost all sort of food waste with the right bins, even for a beginner.

Composting is the act of breaking down biodegradable waste (think: food scraps, coffee grounds, newspaper, or gardening clippings) and turning it into fertilizer that can be used to fortify your soil and promote healthy plant growth. You can use the rich compost to feed plants in your garden just as easily as plants in the house. Since the soil created from composting is enriched with the minerals and nutrients of the produce that made it, the fertilizer acts as a sort of multivitamin for the soil. Additionally, since food scraps and yard waste account for more than 30 percent of what we throw away, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), composting these materials reduces the methane emissions that occur when they’re sent to landfills, making it a win for the planet and a win when it comes to growing your own fresh fruits, veggies, and herbs.

With so many kinds of compost bins out there, it’s important to find the right one to fit your needs, space, and the amount of waste you produce. As you begin the process of picking the best compost bin for you, consider the location for the bin (will you be keeping it outside or inside?), its capacity, its material, its ease of use, price point, and of course, its aesthetics.

The 6 best compost bins that do the work for you

Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler — $400.00

This sleek indoor bin from Vitamix is the Rolls Royce of compost machines. It can process anything from daily vegetable scraps to meat bones and dairy, which many other bins can’t handle, it looks great, and it’s so compact that it won’t overrun your over-populated kitchen counter. The carbon filter lid also means that there will be no risk of unpleasant odors emanating from the corner.

Also available at:

Sur La Table | $299Nordstrom | $399Bloomingdale's | $399

Bamboozle Bamboo Compost Bin — $40.00

This type of bin is meant to keep on the kitchen counter between trips to an outdoor composting bin. Don’t want to buy more plastic in your effort to reduce waste? Bamboozle’s minimalist bin is made of biodegradable bamboo fibers that will last for ages and have a low environmental impact when its days are over. With three beautiful shades to choose from, this petite powerhouse looks unassuming but features a breathable lid, odor-blocking carbon filter, and does the job well.

IM4000 Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter — $100.00

For those who have garden or a rooftop with room to spare, look no further for an easy compost bin that does the work for you (aside from a few turns of the drum). With over 6,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, this dual chamber, outdoor composter is great for heavy duty work. Together, the two chambers can hold up to 37 gallons of organic waste, and the spinning design makes mixing quick and easy to do every few days.

Also available at:

The Home Depot | $81Wayfair | $81Walmart | $83

Simplehuman Compost Caddy — $50.00

Another great option as a stopover for you compost materials before they make it to a larger bin, Simplehuman’s bin has clean lines of stainless steel. It’s easy to use, efficient, and perfectly counter-sized. That said, if your counter space is limited, the odor-minimizing stainless steel exterior also features a magnetic dock that allows it to hang on the side of a metal trash can. The plastic inner bucket is removable, making it easy to dump out scraps and clean as well.

Algreen Products Soil Saver Classic Compost bin — $100.00

Back outside, this compost bin is a classic shape and style. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, this plastic compost bin is great for outdoor use. The locking lid keeps pests out, while the slotted exterior allows optimal airflow making for a quicker rate of material breakdown than many bins. One reviewer touts this bin as the “best one they’ve bought in the past 15 years.”

Also available at:

OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin — $20.00

For keeping compost materials in the kitchen as you create them, this easy-to-use 0.75-gallon, indoor bin is a great option for newcomers to the world of composting. It has a rotating handle for transportation and a soft-seal lid for easy access and minimal odor. It’s great for countertop or under sink storage of compost.

Also available at:

Learn about the environmental impact of what you eat:

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost Bins#Home Composting#Composter#Food Waste#Organic Food#Vitamix#Sur La Table#The Home Depot#Simplehuman Compost Caddy#Algreen Products Soil#Compost Materials#Compost Machines#Organic Waste#Daily Vegetable Scraps#Biodegradable Waste#Food Scraps#Reusable Grocery Totes#Fertilizer#Gardening Clippings#Herbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
EPA
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
GardeningPosted by
Well+Good

8 Easy-Care Perennials for Set-It-and-Forget-It Gardening

As fun as it is to pick out new plants and watch them grow, there’s no need to start from scratch every year. Gardening with easy-care perennials allows you to enjoy your plants year after year with just a little bit of maintenance, explains Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising at 1-800-Flowers. When planning a perennial garden, start by considering the climate and location.
NutritionPosted by
Well+Good

This DIY Herbal Bitters Recipe Promises To Improve Your Digestion

According to the Mayo Clinic, “after you eat, it takes about six to eight hours for food to pass through your stomach and small intestine. Food then enters your large intestine (colon) for further digestion, absorption of water and, finally, elimination of undigested food.” But because so many people struggle with chronic digestion problems, there are a variety of ways to ease the process in order to avoid or lessen the stomach pains and gut troubles that difficult digestion may cause. On the latest episode of Plant-Based, herbalist Rachelle Robinett shares her recipe for DIY herbal bitters to improve digestion.
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

How To Reduce Your Plastic Consumption in 4 Easy Steps

By 2050, it’s estimated there’ll be more plastic in the ocean than fish. That’s one scary statistic. But that’s only the tip of the plastic garbage heap. Since 1950, the amount of plastic in the world has increased from 2 million tons to 381 million in 2015. 91% of which has never been recycled. When a plastic bag is only used for 15 minutes but can last for a millennium, it’s obvious we have a huge plastic problem.
Prior Lake, MNcityofpriorlake.com

Free Food Composting

Scott County residents are now able to enroll in a new, free program allowing them to drop off food waste for composting at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Organics Recycling Facility. The program is supported by a $25,000 grant provided by Scott County. “Our tribe is dedicated to being a...
Harker Heights, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Library looks at worm farms, composting

It was only a couple of months ago that library clerk Heather Heilman, leading the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program, discussed the benefits of composting with her virtual audience. This week, Heilman revisited composting, but with a slightly different take: How to compost using worms.
Environmentfreeportmaine.com

Composting Presentation

The Sustainability Advisory Board is hosting a virtual. Monday, May 24th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Tyler Frank will be the speaker for the event. He is the founder and President of Garbage to Garden, a leader in food waste diversion and composting. Tyler created Portland’s Garbage to Garden's curbside composting service.Tyler will share the benefits of composting as well as some of the science behind it. He will discuss different methods which you can use to compost your home food scraps, and will provide tips and tricks to make the process easy, clean and rewarding.
Hamilton, MAmma.org

Hamilton mandates food waste composting

Following a years-long period of pilot and opt-in programs, the town of Hamilton passed a mandated food waste composting program in November of last year, the first municipality in the state to do so. Spearheading the process has been Gretel Clark, chair of the Waste Reduction Committee. “You just need...
Gardeningtricountyindependent.com

Kitchen compost creates healthy soil

When you throw away your garbage, do you ever think about where it goes? Most household waste goes into a landfill, where it is out of sight and out of mind. However, many people choose to recycle products such as aluminum and cardboard to repurpose their waste and avoid the landfill. Just as your old cardboard box can be recycled in order to be reused, food waste can be composted in order to become a valued-added product.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Compostable Sheet Masks

Euro Wipes is helping to solve the problem of wasteful single-use sheet masks by making organic, compostable alternatives using plant-based fabrics. The 100% compostable product developed by Euro Wipes is paired with a compostable formula based on 99.5% natural ingredients, and the packaging takes the form of paper bags that are easily recycled.
Brooklyn, NYnaked capitalism

New Adventures in Gardening: Urban Composting?

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield, who has worked as a securities lawyer and a derivatives trader. She is currently writing a book about textile artisans. It’s a gorgeous sunny spring day here in Point Lookout, New York, a beach hamlet where my husband typically takes a winter rental. I’ve been sequestered here since December, sheltering in place and minimizing most all social interaction, let alone mingling in crowds – even though I’ve been fully vaccinated since the end of March.
GardeningBrookings Register

Breaking things down: Composting

Organic matter is a wide variety of carbon compounds in the soil and they also include plants, animals, microbes, animal excrement, shed skins, feathers and food. Common organic materials are food, clothing, textiles and furnishings, paper products, by-products, animal waste and yard materials. Water and nutrient retention are aided by...
EnvironmentElectronicsWeekly.com

Shrink wrap is compostable

Cortec has created a packaging shrink film that can be composted. It is called EcoShrink Compostable Film. “EcoShrink takes both the beginning and the end of the shrink wrap product life cycle into account,” according to Cortec. “It is sourced from certified commercially compostable resins and contains 45% biopolymers. After use, it can be disposed of in a commercial composting environment.”
ShoppingNBC News

7 best gardening boots of 2021, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Whether you’re an avid...
Environmentoffthegridnews.com

Surprising Benefits of Composting Toilets

Our planet is in dire need of improved systems that don’t have such negative effects on our world. There are many small things people can do to make their own lives more sustainable, but we are still relying on larger companies and corporations to change their policies and procedures to really make an impact. That doesn’t mean your attempts are futile; every small action towards a green, sustainable lifestyle still counts. You can eliminate unnecessary plastics, use refillable cups, jugs or soaps, and if you’re creating a new home, one of the best things you can do is have a composting toilet installed.
EnvironmentFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Are tea bags compostable?

I built my first compost pile around 1986. Give or take a year. Over the years (decades — yikes!), I consider myself on intimate terms with dozens of materials, from toilet paper rolls to pineapple rinds (not recommended for the compost pile. Corncobs, either). One thing I learned early on...
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

These DIY Ant Traps Are Pesticide-Free

Ants may be small, but they're a nightmare for homeowners. Seeing one or two in your house might initially seem minor, though these scant sightings could be an indication of a larger population living somewhere inside your home. Most safe supplies needed to deter ants can be found at your local supermarket, pharmacy, or hardware store, so before you call for an exterminator or resort to pesticides, you might want to try one of these simple and effective DIY ant traps.
EnvironmentEatingWell

The #1 Way to Stop Your Countertop Compost Bin From Smelling

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where assistant nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.
Recipesmor-tv.com

10 best charcoal grills of 2021, according to experts

Charcoal grills allow for great control over the cooking process so you can make drool-worthy recipes the way you like, every time. Use as many coals as you'd like to achieve the perfect temperature and place them wherever you want in the grill to create different cooking zones; cook directly over the coals for a charred exterior, or move them to a less hot spot for more gentle cooking and a smoky taste.