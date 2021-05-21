newsbreak-logo
DJ Moore will wear No. 2 in 2021

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers wide receiver DJ Moore is going to have a new look for the 2021 season. Moore is switching his jersey to No. 2 after the NFL relaxed rules about which players can wear single-digit numbers. Moore had worn No. 12 for his first three seasons with the team. Players...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
