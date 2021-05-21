newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Oil Down 3% for Week as Fears of an Iran Deal Offset Gain for Day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Oil prices rose on Friday but still ended the week about 3% down on fears that Iran was nearing a nuclear deal that could remove U.S. sanctions, possibly adding two million barrels per day of crude to the market. Speculation of a storm forming in the Gulf of...

