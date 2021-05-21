newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Teen found unconscious in car with sex offender, Portland police say

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious in a car with a known sex offender in Southeast Portland late Thursday night, according to police. Officers discovered that the teen and the man were both unresponsive inside a car parked at SE Harrison Street and SE 146th Avenue after someone reported a suspicious vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Portland Police said one officer immediately recognized the man as 34-year-old Jeremy Fanning, who is a registered sex offender.

katu.com
View All 34 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Portland Police#Sex Offender#Reckless Driving#Crime#Teen#The Boy#County Police#Man#Officer#Paramedics#Drug Paraphernalia#Multnomah County#Ore#Southeast Portland#Pepper Sprayed Fanning#Runaway Youth#Drive#Warnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Portland, ORSeattle Times

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
KXL

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers. One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon. Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell...
Idaho8.com

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
Portland, ORKXL

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Suspect faces attempted murder charges after shooting Sunday in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 22-year-old accused of shooting someone in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. Portland Police said Jenaro Rodriguez was arrested as part of a shooting investigation in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. on...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Deputies seek suspects in brutal Troutdale assault

Sunday attack at Sandy River believed to involve bias crimes, two brothers injured by group.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying suspects in a brutal assault that occurred Sunday night near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Community Park. At about 7:36 p.m., May 16, deputies responded to reports of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. They found two adult males with injuries. According to police, a group of individuals swam across the Sandy River, confronted the victims, and then proceeded to violently attack the victims, who are brothers. The assault...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Portland, ORGV Wire

FBI Helps Investigate Portland’s Deadly ‘Cycle of Violence’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief believes is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. A woman was killed in a shooting...
Portland, ORoregonherald.com

Man Shot And Seriously Wouded in Old Town

PORTLAND, Oregon - On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 7:21 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct were dispatched to a shooting call in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Officers located an adult male victim with serious gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an hospital by ambulance. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening.
Oregon StateLebanon-Express

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Woman killed, two men wounded in Sunday shootings

The shootings happened after the Portland Police Bureau put eight additional officers on the streets because of a threat of 'imminent' gun violence.Shootings and deaths continued in Portland over the weekend despite a push by police and the FBI to reduce gun violence. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police say a woman was shot and killed in North Portland on Sunday morning, May 16. A suspect was arrested. Officers responded to a reported shooting on North Newman Avenue between North Winchell Street and North Kilpatrick Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on May 16....
Portland, ORPosted by
Oxygen

‘We Just Want Some Answers’: Aspiring EMT Is Fatally Shot Leaving Portland Restaurant

An aspiring EMT who spent her life helping others had just left a Portland, Oregon restaurant with a friend when she was gunned down in her car. Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later at the hospital. Her companion, who was also struck by the gunfire, was hospitalized with “critical injuries” but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...