“Never before has this accolade been more important, during a period of time with so much uncertainty. We have had to pivot how we operate as a business because of the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to do so without impacting our customers. That is a direct result of our people – our single biggest asset here at Domino. We have initiated effective safety protocols, while increasing our communication levels to address any mental health concerns our employees may be experiencing from these changes, in and out of the Domino world. We are truly honoured that our employees allow us to be a part of their lives and deem Domino North America worthy of their time and energy.“ highlights Chris Boll, Director of Human Resources, Domino North America.