Fourth Expansion Pass for Stellaris: Console Edition Set to Arrive June 17th 2021

Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV Online's fourth expansion pack, is coming out on November 23rd. Square Enix has revealed its release date at Digital Fan Festival 2021, where director Naoki Yoshida has also announced that the expansion is now available for pre—order. The gaming giant first revealed that Endwalker is coming out this fall during an event for the PS5 beta of the game back in February. Now, we finally have an exact release date and a full cinematic trailer featuring a new theme song composed by Masayoshi Soken (FFXIV's lead composer) that Square Enix has debuted at the festival, as well.