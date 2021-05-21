Fourth Expansion Pass for Stellaris: Console Edition Set to Arrive June 17th 2021
Stellaris celebrates its fifth anniversary with a new expansion pass and free-to-play weekend. Paradox Interactive, the game company that knows how to lobby its delegates, today announced that the fourth expansion pack for Stellaris: Console Edition will be available on June 17th, 2021. The pass kicks off with Federations, an expansion focused on the galactic community and its internal politics. Federations offers players expanded diplomatic capabilities, as well as establishes a powerful galactic senate.gaminglyfe.com