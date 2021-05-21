newsbreak-logo
Fourth Expansion Pass for Stellaris: Console Edition Set to Arrive June 17th 2021

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellaris celebrates its fifth anniversary with a new expansion pass and free-to-play weekend. Paradox Interactive, the game company that knows how to lobby its delegates, today announced that the fourth expansion pack for Stellaris: Console Edition will be available on June 17th, 2021. The pass kicks off with Federations, an expansion focused on the galactic community and its internal politics. Federations offers players expanded diplomatic capabilities, as well as establishes a powerful galactic senate.

