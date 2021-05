(Austin, MN) -- The sentence is nearly 17 years in prison for an Austin man convicted of second-degree attempted murder in a brutal stabbing last summer. Police said 41-year-old Clifton Robinson stabbed the victim so bad that organs in his abdomen were protruding through his skin. Robinson fled the scene and was later arrested at his girlfriend's. Deputies say there was blood in every room of his apartment and broken knife was found in the kitchen sink. He was credited with 306 days already served.